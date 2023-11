Syncere Trice (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

A man convicted of murdering a 16-year-old has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In 2022, Syncere Trice shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Southward Village in Fort Myers.

According to the investigation, the shooting happened after a lengthy feud.

Victim De’mari Jackson jumped in front of his girlfriend when Trice started shooting and saved her life, but it cost him his own.

After time spent in prison, Trice will have 10 years on probation.