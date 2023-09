Syncere Trice (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

A Lee County man was found guilty of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm after a two-day trial.

According to the State Attorney, Syncere Ja’Taron Trice was found guilty of Second Degree Murder after a shooting on Franklin St. in Southward Village in January 2022.

The victim, De’mari Jackson, was 16 years old when he was shot and killed stepping in front of his on-and-off girlfriend, Ciara Lopez.

Trice was 19 years old when the shooting happened.

Trice is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.