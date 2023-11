Split image showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis next to former President Donald Trump. Credit: CBS

A new poll from the University of North Florida reveals which GOP presidential candidate is trending in the state.

Former President Donald Trump is winning the popularity vote over Gov. Ron DeSantis by 39 points. However, some support was shown to DeSantis when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she was endorsing him. In the process, Reynolds rejected Trump.

“I decided as a mom and as a grandmother, as an American, I could not sit on the sidelines any longer. It is unprecedented times, our country is in trouble,” said Reynolds. “The world is a mess. I need to get behind a leader that I believe can win.”

Reynolds believes that Trump can’t win in the general election, despite latest polls that show Trump is leading Joe Biden by three points.

As for DeSantis, he debated four other GOP candidates for president Wednesday night in Miami.