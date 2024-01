Some coaches go their whole careers without a championship ring.

Florida SouthWestern State head softball coach Robert Iamurri feels blessed to not know what that’s like.

He’s led the Bucs to three straight National Junior College Athletics Association national titles, that’s why they are the number one team in the NJCAA Division I softball preseason poll.

“Our program is always very, very competitive,” Iamurri said. “We just need to make sure we do everything right for the opportunity when it arises, if it bounces our way.”

This season is extra special for Coach Rob, it’s his 50th year coaching softball.

He started coaching girls in little league when he was only 14 years old.

“They’re willing to listen and willing to learn,” Iamurri said. “If you give them reasons for adjustments you want to make, I think they buy in.”

Now at the juco level, the frequent turnover of FSW’s roster is one of the things that keeps Coach Rob’s head in the game.

“It’s always an excitement of ‘okay you know the ingredients change now let’s just see what we can do and what we can do the best for this group this year.’”

Freshman infielder Mia Terito has only worked with Coach Rob for a few months now.

“He makes you want to be the best that you can,” Terito said. “I mean, not even just that he makes the game a lot more fun. He makes me look forward to every day coming out here.”

Who wouldn’t look forward to coming out to play for a regular national title contender?

Sophomore pitcher Lea Chevrier was on the mound in that title game last season.

“A four-peat would be crazy,” Chevrier said. “No one has ever done that before so it would mean a lot and I think we have a great chance of doing it.”

Starting the season ranked number one is a confidence booster, but first the Bucs are focused on getting through tough in state play.