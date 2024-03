Photo by Edmond Dantès on Pexels.com

Voters are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday during Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary, an election day that will also see voting in some important, non-party affiliated elections, including the Naples for city councils and mayor.

The closed-primary election will have voters within their parties choose from several candidates vying for the Presidential nominee spot. Non-party affiliated or independent voters will not be choosing a presidential preference, as it is a closed-party vote.

You can prepare for the elections by examining a sample ballot to better familiarize yourself with the choices that will be on the ballot on Election Day.

A sample ballot is a document that contains a list of all candidates running for office and what will be voted on.

Giving voters a sample ballot before election day can assist those voting to make informed decisions before they arrive at their precinct.

Here are each county’s sample ballots:

Lee County:

Sample ballots in English and Spanish

Charlotte County:

Sample ballot in English and Spanish

Collier County:

Voter information look-up for sample ballot

Hendry County:

Sample ballot information in English and Spanish

Glades County:

Voter information look-up for sample ballot

DeSoto County:

Has no sample ballot. The only election they are running is the Presidential Preference Primary.

If a person opts to vote on Election Day, they must vote at his or her assigned precinct/polling location.

Voting booths will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Those include a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a student identification card, a military identification card and a United States passport.