In a presidential debate without the front-runner, is there really a winner? The candidates would say yes.

DeSantis’ campaign team said there’s no question about it. The governor won the debate.

Nikki Haley’s team said the same about her.

So, who is the real winner, and does it even matter when Former President Donald Trump has a massive lead?

The latest polls show Trump way ahead by at least 20 points, with DeSantis and Nikki Haley duking it out for second.

Maybe that’s why the pair got into it Wednesday night.

WINK was in the spin room immediately following the debate. The DeSantis and Haley campaigns declared victory, but UCF political scientist Aubrey Jewett brought up what Chris Christie said.

“These three are acting like we’re the only ones running,” Christie said.

Jewett agreed, saying victory is neither Haley’s nor DeSantis’ claim.

“Once again, one could argue that Donald Trump actually won this debate because I don’t think anything happened in this debate that is going to change that dynamic,” Jewett said.

And the DeSantis attacks on Haley?

“It suggests her opponents think she is the biggest threat of those at war,” Jewett said.

DeSantis stuck to his campaign playbook.

He emphasized his results.

“He brought up a number of policies he’s done as Florida governor,” Jewett said.

Jewett said this was good, but no one on stage was good enough.

Ron Desantis is back on the campaign trail with no time to waste. There are only 39 days until the Iowa caucuses.