Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department is currently searching for two individuals who vandalized the Luminary Hotel.

According to FMPD, on Oct. 27, at around 4:30 a.m., the pair went to the fourth floor of the hotel building and began to damage the walls and signs in the hallway while emptying an entire fire extinguisher.

Anyone who recognizes this duo is encouraged to contact FMPD, submit a tip on the AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 for potential cash reward.