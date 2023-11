A grassroots movement centered on the city’s growth, propelled candidate Dr. Debi Lux to a landslide victory Tuesday for the District 3 seat on Punta Gorda City Council. She garnered 71.55% of the 6,240 votes cast to unseat incumbent Mark Kuharski.

Both candidates ran on platforms focusing on how to manage the city’s growth. However, the two shared differences in how to handle population increase.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.