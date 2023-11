A mother is out on bond after trying to hit a staff member with her car.

Charlotte County deputies arrested Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan after trying to exit the parking lot the same way she entered. When a school staff member tried to stop her, she hit the gas, forcing the staff member to jump out of the way to avoid the danger.

The pickup and drop off situation at Port Charlotte High School is simple: if you’re a student, you park.

“The entrance is on the completely other side of the school. And we’re supposed to avoid that area to for the safety of the children and the staff,” said Jillian Humel, a parent to a Port Charlotte High School student.

Everyone knows the rules, but the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says one rule breaker decided she didn’t want to follow the rules and one witness says it almost cost a staff member her life.

Detectives say Samuels-Catalan entered the school’s parking lot at 6:35 a.m., and five minutes later, she tried leaving through the bust entrance and was stopped by a staff member. The sheriff’s office report says that a staff member recognized her immediately.

He told detectives that she had tried doing it before, and he’s warned her. Witnesses say the conversation got heated.

A bus pulled in, and Samuels-Catalan moved out of the way, giving the impression she was obeying the instructions. However, when the bus passed, she turned her car toward the staff member, hit the gas, revved the engine, and drove at the guard, who quickly jumped into the bushes, avoiding the crash.

One witness, who works at the school, told deputies she thought she was going to witness a murder.

“Most likely, that student and other students witnessed everything that mother did. Great parenting. Great example,” said Humel.

Deputies spoke to Samuels-Catalan and she told them she took the bus entrance because the speed bumps damaged her car. One Port Charlotte High School administrator told the sheriff’s office they want her trespassed from the school.