More than 200,000 people a year are diagnosed with lung cancer, and despite medical advancements, it remains the top cause of cancer deaths.

Now, doctors are battling this disease in medical settings and taking the fight to the patient’s home.

Traditional lung cancer treatments involve chemo, radiation, immunotherapy, and surgery when possible. Even with all those modalities, it remains difficult to path.

Now, an oncologist with Emory University is leading a phase three trial aimed at late-stage, non-small cell lung cancer patients. It uses an at-home wearable device that “zaps” cancer cells. It’s called Tumor Treating Fields therapy.

“Tumor Treating Fields are electric fields that exert physical forces on electrically charged components of cells,” said Dr. Ticiana Leal.

Click above to see the device and watch how it’s being used by patients.