It will be a night filled with pink at this year’s Naples Zoo Gala, which has a flora, fauna, and flamingos theme.

The 43-acre zoo does much more than educate and house animals, the zoo also works to protect endangered species like the Florida panther.

“The addition of the orangutans has been fabulous. The visitors love them. They are so happy here,” said the CEO of Naples Zoo, Jack Mulvena. “The South American exhibits are brand new with our tapir and capybara and our anteater. Actually, the zoo gala, by way of example, in 2018, the proceeds helped build that exhibit. So we really tried to set it up so that the gala goes to generate funds that will help improve the zoo.”