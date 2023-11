Sunseeker Resort will host training for its employees for several weeks, which is expected to cause traffic delays.

The Resort, located in Charlotte Harbor, asks the community to anticipate traffic delays in the area beginning Nov. 13 and lasting several weeks. Peak times are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They encourage those who commute through the area to seek alternate routes.