Another GOP debate has come and gone, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he won it.



Even with DeSantis’ strong showing, he is still behind the man who’s not showing up for debates at all: Former President Donald Trump.

Where does he go from here, knowing he’s way behind Trump, elbowing for the position with Nikki Haley?

The governor is staking his political future on Iowa, so following Wednesday night’s debate in Miami, he’s going to every county in the Hawkeye state. All 99.

Endorsing him is Iowa’s most popular Republican.

“We’ve got the historic endorsement of Governor Kim Reynolds, the first sitting Iowa governor to endorse in a contested Republican primary since 1996. It’s a big deal,” said Bryan Griffin, spokesman for the DeSantis presidential campaign.

Reynolds sided with DeSantis, knowing that would anger Trump. Trump has already pronounced her career over, same as he did to DeSantis, but the governor’s campaign said it’s not up to Trump to decide. That’s a job for the voters.