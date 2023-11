A death investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was crushed by a golf cart in Ave Maria.

According to Collier County deputies at the scene, crews are conducting a non-suspicious death investigation at a home on Corrado Avenue in Ave Maria.

WINK News was told by authorities at the scene that it seemed to be an unfortunate accident.

Crime scene tape is sectioning off a garage and authorities will tow away a golf cart at the scene.

The WINK News team saw multiple Collier County Sheriff’s units on the scene, along with emergency response vehicles.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.