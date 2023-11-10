Second annual Manatee Awareness Month webinar set for Nov. 14

Credit: CBS News

One of Florida’s most well-known and loved animals is celebrated throughout November, raising awareness of continued efforts to help the species. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding the second annual webinar discussing how the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership organization helps the beloved aquatic mammal.

According to FWC, the webinar will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning at 3 p.m. and should last about an hour.

A panel of experts from MRP will talk about how they help keep sea cows safe and release them safely into the wild.

Some of the topics on the agenda for discussion during the webinar are MRP rescues, rehabs, releases, and post-release manatee monitoring. Join us for @MRP_Manatee's annual Manatee Awareness Month webinar and learn more about the MRP. We will feature a panel of experts representing rescue, rehabilitation, release, and post release monitoring.



Free registration, RSVP here: https://t.co/mEshvpL3xY pic.twitter.com/8MAYZ2Yo8g — MyFWC (@MyFWC) November 9, 2023 CREDIT: FWC

Registering for the webinar is free but you are required to RSVP. Click here to RSVP for the event.

Click here to learn more about FWC’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.