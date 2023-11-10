WINK News

Second annual Manatee Awareness Month webinar set for Nov. 14

Writer: Paul Dolan
manatee
Credit: CBS News

One of Florida’s most well-known and loved animals is celebrated throughout November, raising awareness of continued efforts to help the species. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding the second annual webinar discussing how the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership organization helps the beloved aquatic mammal.

According to FWC, the webinar will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning at 3 p.m. and should last about an hour.

A panel of experts from MRP will talk about how they help keep sea cows safe and release them safely into the wild.

Some of the topics on the agenda for discussion during the webinar are MRP rescues, rehabs, releases, and post-release manatee monitoring.

CREDIT: FWC

Registering for the webinar is free but you are required to RSVP. Click here to RSVP for the event.

Click here to learn more about FWC’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

