Two manatees stranded near Coral Oaks golf course

Two manatees have been found stranded at the Coral Oaks golf course in Cape Coral.

The mother and calf manatees became stranded following Hurricane Idalia, where they traveled over a water-controlled structure along the Burnt Store Road canal.

The FWC Marine Mammal Rescue truck: Credit: WINK

On Sept. 6, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued and relocated five stranded manatees located at the Whiskey Creek canal in Cape Coral.

The FWC plans to rescue the manatees from the canal Wednesday morning.

FWC officials plan on a boat rescue of the manatees. Upon rescuing the manatees, they will be assessed and relocated away from the canal.

FWC marine mammal rescue boat. Credit: WINK

