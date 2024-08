The defense attorney for the man convicted for the double murder of two Cape Coral women says a doctor has found evidence of a traumatic brain injury in his client and is recommending he get an MRI scan.

In court on Tuesday, Wade Wilson’s lawyer, Kevin C. Shirley, said if the MRI scan is performed on Friday, the doctor will be able to present those findings by Monday or Tuesday.

The judge gave permission for the scan as long as appropriate security can be provided by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for everyone involved with the appointment.

On June 25, a Lee County jury recommended Wilson die for his crimes. They deliberated for less than two hours.

Wilson killed Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral.

Melton was found dead in her home on Oct. 7, 2019. Ruiz’s body was found in a Cape Coral field four days later after she was reported missing.

Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson will have the final say on whether Wison lives or dies. Sentencing is currently scheduled for Aug. 27, 2024.

Before that sentencing, Shirley filed a motion with the court to ask that a neurologist test Wilson “to determine whether he suffers from injury to his brain.”

LSCO has been ordered to transport Wilson for the brain MRI.

Wilson is scheduled back in court on Aug. 27.