The potential suspects involved in a fatal stabbing in a Winter Haven Publix. Credit: The Winter Haven Police Department

The Winter Haven Police Department is currently searching for several suspects for the fatal stabbing of a man at a Publix grocery store.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were involved in the incident on Thursday at the Northgate Shopping Center location in Winter Haven.

The altercation occurred after the victim entered Publix at approximately 1:35 p.m. when a group of men followed him inside. A fight erupted between both parties resulting in the stabbing of the victim.

The male was later dropped off at the Winter Haven Hospital Emergency Department entrance. The driver of the vehicle left the hospital. The man was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the identities of subjects seen in the photos is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946 or 863-401-2256.

Anonymous tips can contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.