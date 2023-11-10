Six days to honor veterans

Veteran’s Day is meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

Now, Avow Hospice is using six days to go around and honor nearly 800 of the people who served in our armed services.

Avow provides commemorative pins and Veteran’s Day certificates to nearly 750 veterans at 36 skilled nursing facilities.

Veterans get a unique pin and certificate honoring their time in the U.S. armed forces. Spouses of veterans are also getting distinctive pins for their sacrifice. Avow is a level 5 partner that honors veterans, a partnership of the national hospice and palliative care organization.

Together with the Department of Veteran Affairs, Avow is among 3.8% of hospices participating in the program, showing their commitment to veteran-centric care.

Avow provides specialized care to veterans, including a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program. Their priority is to match veteran hospice patients with avow staff and volunteers who also served in the military.