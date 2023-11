Joggers at Midpoint Madness (CREDIT: WINK News)

Southwest Florida is celebrating Veterans Day one step at a time, honoring the brave men and women who fought for the country’s freedoms by running the Midpoint Madness 5K.

The 5K started at 8 a.m. at the base of the Midpoint Bridge, where walkers and runners traveled across and back to the finish line.

Runners were awarded medals based on their performance, including the fastest military man and woman — but Lauren Osborne and Gustavo Menso said it wasn’t just about winning this race.

“To also talk with other people, other veterans of different military branches, just to share experiences and to all be here to support one another. You can see the patriotism going on in the country and we loved it,” said Osborne and Menso, U.S. Air Force and Navy veterans.

Cheering everyone on as they made it to the finish line, Many thanked each veteran for their service. All proceeds of this event benefit the Fort Myers YMCA Financial Assistance Program.