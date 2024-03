A local organization is honoring our veterans for their service, with all of the proceeds going toward the Wounded Warrior Project.

Step after step, the community is making it their mission to help veterans in need.

“Best Home Services has been partnered with veteran causes since our inception 40 years ago, but recently, we partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project and decided what’s a great way to get Southwest Florida engaged with such a great cause,” said Bill Watkins, general manager for Best Home Services.

And what better way to do it than through a race?

The inaugural Walk for Warriors 5K benefits the Wounded Warriors Project. It was held at FGCU.

“Wounded Warrior Project, we help in all aspects of a veteran’s life, so that can mean caretakers, children, anybody that needs the help and support after those wounded warriors come home from deployment,” said Darci Hetrick, Major Gifts Specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project.

It’s what helped local retired veterans after their time serving in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and the Air Force.

“I was the recipient of some of their assistance a couple of different times throughout my career, both when I was injured in combat, Wounded Warrior Foundation helped me out,” said Matt Chaney, U.S. Army retired veteran.

“I used Wounded Warrior while I was in and after I got out, and it’s just been a big part of my life, so being able to see the company do this and be able to give back to even more veterans, it just means the world,” said Darren George, a retired veteran.

With all of them on the same team, it makes this event even more close and personal for the company to continue.