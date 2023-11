Alex Kane, who has lived in Warrior Homes for the past year (CREDIT: WINK News)

As the 9th annual Veterans Day Hope and Honor Gala returns to Naples, a veteran shares his story of how he hit rock bottom and only went up, thanks to Warrior Homes of Collier.

Alex Kane is a Navy veteran who served as a supply and weapons officer. He has lived in one of Warrior Homes four developments for the past year.

“Right before I came into the Warrior Homes program, I was helped out by the David Lawrence Center Crossroads Program. I went through there, then after I found out about Warrior Homes, while I was in that program, and I made the best choice of my life by taking them up on that offer. I went into one of their homes for veterans who are struggling with substance abuse issues. It was a great environment, it helped me get back on my feet, get my life back together,” said Kane.

Through the non-profit, veterans from across Collier County are able to find housing, resources and even guidance for taking advantage of their GI Bill.

Proceeds from the gala on Saturday go to Collier County. Kane will be speaking about his journey at the event.