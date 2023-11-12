Woman wanted for 5 active felony warrants

Joanna Macedonio (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman with five active felony warrants for her arrest.

Joanna Macedonio is wanted in Collier County for violation of probation on three counts of theft, possession of a controlled substance, obtaining money or merchandise by fraud and resisting a merchant in the recovery of stolen property, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on Macedonio’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.