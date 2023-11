Drivers are doing burnouts in the middle of a busy intersection in North Port with no police or law enforcement in sight, but police are keenly aware and working to track down those involved.

Police have arrested one person so far. They said he was part of the group that met at the North Port area to zoom around and do donuts early Saturday morning.

Feliz Jordan was caught up in the commotion after working hard all week on home renovations into early Saturday morning.

“No one coming through here not expecting that looking for COP practice presence to be here,” said Jordan. “It was just unexpected, exciting, and scary at the same time.”

It can be scary seeing young people on the road, blocking traffic, speeding in circles, doing burnouts, with some of the group repeatedly almost getting hit by cars and tires screeching.

WINK News spoke with Josh Taylor, a North Port police public information officer, about what is happening.

“Certainly, when you start seeing people with ski masks and guns in their hands, that sort of thing. I mean, that’s just not something that’s going to be tolerated here. And we’ll do everything in our power to keep it from happening,” said Taylor.

Taylor told WINK News the group came from Tampa and Fort Myers, deciding to meet at Toledo Blade and Price Boulevard to take over the intersection. The only arrest made was 19-year-old David Oliveira.

“For me, being a business owner, father, trying to be better to my children and what I had, that’s not the type of life that I would like for them to be interested in and show them as being okay,” said Jordan.

Police issued nine tickets and are still analyzing security footage of the burnouts and more. They’re also looking through social media posts to investigate what happened.