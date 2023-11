A man is interviewed at a Second Chance Job Fair. Credit: WINK News

If you’re currently in need of a job, the Better Together’s second chance job fair is happening now.

The job fair is designed to help people who are homeless, have been incarcerated or don’t have childcare or transportation.

It will run from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. It’ll be located at the Grace Church in Fort Myers.