Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

It can be challenging for parents to find time for dating and romance in their hectic lives. Fortunately, a Southwest Florida nonprofit will give those parents a helping hand.

According to a press release, the nonprofit Better Together is hosting a Parents’ Night Out event on Friday, Feb. 16, giving guardians a couple of hours of free care for their children up to 17 years old.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gulf Shore Life Center, located at 25300 Bernwood Drive in Bonita Springs.

Background-checked volunteers will be provided by Better Together. The nonprofit will also provide dinner, games and more to the children they are watching while the parents enjoy their date night.

“As a parent, having a night off to take a break, catch up on errands or do something for yourself is important, especially after the holidays,” said Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together. “Parents’ Night Out grants children a night full of fun and gives parents time away with the reassurance that their children are being cared for by background-checked volunteers.”

The event is available for parents, grandparents and other caregivers to use.

Click here to register for Parents’ Night Out.

You can also register for the event by calling 239-470-2733.