Giving back to children in need

A reusable grocery bag from The Feed Project provides 50 meals to school kids around the world. As of December 7, 2023, the company’s website claims it’s given close to 127,000,000 school meals.

Buy a sustainable, bamboo toothbrush from Mable and you gift one to a US child in need.

Half of all of Fazl Socks‘ profits goes to orphanages in India.

Giving back to people in need

Each bag bought from The Tote Project flights human trafficking and supports survivors. Totes cost between $25-$38. Over the past 10 years, they’ve donated $50,000 to the cause.

A succulent garden from Lula’s Garden will provide six months of water for someone in a developing country.

Your roll goes a long way at Who Gives A Crap. Half of all its profits help build toilets and improve sanitation around the world.

Eyewear company Warby Parker has its ‘Buy a Pair, Give a Pair’ program. It claims its distributed more than 15 million pairs of glasses to people who need them around the world.

Every pair of Bombas socks sold, they donate socks/shirts/underwear to homeless shelters, transitional living centers, street outreach teams, rehab centers, schools, etc.

For every 10 Leesa mattresses sold, the company donates 1 to a family in need.

Thrive Market is an online grocer where you can shop natural and organic products for less. Every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a family in need. That includes students, teachers, veterans, nurses and other first responders.

Giving back to animals in need

At Fahlo, you can buy a bracelet that’s linked to a real-life animal in the wild, like sea turtles, polar bears, lions and more. You can then track it.

Giving back to the environment

For every clothing or accessory purchased from Tentree, a tree is planted. So far, they’ve planted more than 100,000,000.

With every t-shirt purchased over at Amour Vert, a tree is planted in North America. The company has planted more than 373,000 trees since 2010.

Giving back to multiple organizations in need of your support

At Packed with Purpose, you can find gifts with impact for every occasion. Choose chocolates and help create jobs for veterans. Popcorn supports sustainable farming. Cookies open barriers for employment. Since they’ve launched, they’ve impacted a million and a half lives.

Lotto Love puts a charitable spin on scratch-off lotto tickets. Just buy the ticket, give the gift, watch as they reveal which charities their gift helped.

Buy a pair of socks from Conscious Socks, and you get to choose which organization your money will help.

