Around 60 kids celebrated holiday cheer as the Boys & Girls Club of Renaissance Preserve in Lee County opened Christmas presents.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a child’s face light up,” said Denise Gergley of the Boys & Girls Club.

The annual festive tradition sponsored by GL Homes has over five Boys & Girls clubs in Lee County joining together to gift presents to one another.

“We get them each presents. We have a little store that we set up so that they can shop for their parents,” said Dianna Betancourt of GL Homes. Credit: WINK

The surprises kept on rolling as the good boys and girls were visited by Santa Claus. He brought with him stockings and treats for the children to decorate.

“To be able to give to them and have them give to their parents is a really cool experience for everybody,” said Gergley.

One of the kids in attendance had a very special message to send everyone for this upcoming holiday season.