The Southwest Florida job fair hosted by Job Link is set to begin on Wednesday.

The job hiring event will be located at the Drury Conference Center in Fort Myers.

Some of the attendees at the event will be:

The Lee County School District

Mister Sparky

Cheney Brothers

Amazon

South Seas Resort

Cypress Living

Massey Service, Inc.

The job fair event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to reserve admission, click here.