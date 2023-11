Gary Shallow with his disabled son, speaking to Charlotte County Commissioners (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK News brought to you the story of a Charlotte County family who lost their home in Hurricane Ian. After traveling on a bus for months and getting kicked off of the land they bought in Charlotte County, Gary Shallow, his wife and five children are still sleeping in the Ford Explorer.

Shallow appeared at another Charlotte County Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday to ask for help.

A Charlotte County spokesperson told WINK News they performed inspections confirming that the family had violated county zoning ordinances.

The Shallows’ makeshift home (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Shallows’ case was heard before the special magistrate in August, and officials showed up on Oct. 12 to clear the site, taking Shallow’s damaged boat, a tractor and the bus. Shallow was arrested for trying to intervene.

The Shallow family then attended a Charlotte County Commissioners’ meeting afterward and were removed. A commissioner approached WINK News afterwards with a pamphlet of the family’s violations, and the meeting continued to discuss how to help the family.

On Tuesday Shallow told WINK News, “They’re not willing to make an exception, and they’re being pretty inhuman. They’re treating us like not human beings, in my opinion.”

Shallow said that Commissioner Chris Constance agreed to speak with him privately after the meeting.