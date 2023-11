Suspect in Olga bank robbery. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

An Ohio man faces several indictments, including armed robbery, after attempting to rob an Olga bank on Halloween, potentially leading to life in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Grant Elmore Davis, Jr., 71, is charged with bank robbery, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Davis Jr. shot his gun into the air after going inside a Truist Bank in Olga and commanding the teller to give him money from the register. Davis Jr. fled the bank after getting the money.

If Davis Jr. is convicted on all counts, he faces a minimum of 25 years and possibly life in prison.