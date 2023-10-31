Lee County Sheriff’s investigate an armed robbery at an Olga bank

Heavy police presence outside a Truist Bank in Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed bank robbery at the Truist Bank on 14490 Palm Beach Blvd in Olga.

LCSO responded to the call with approximately 10 police cruisers and deployed one helicopter to survey the scene on Tuesday morning. LCSO investigating a robbery at the Truist Bank in Olga. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LCSO has closed off the area surrounding the bank while they gather information.

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers has sent out a notification regarding the armed robber. Credit: Southwest Florida Crimestoppers

If you have any information that can help lead to the arrest of the armed robbery, contact SWFL crime stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip here.

