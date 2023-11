Pothole on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Crews are working to patch up a deep pothole that is causing concerns for drivers on a busy Fort Myers road.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, authorities are aware of the large pothole located near 750 Colonial Boulevard.

Police said one westbound lane of traffic will be blocked on Colonial Boulevard due to the repairs.

A woman at the scene said she now needs a new tire on a car she recently bought.

While traffic isn’t too bad overall, there are times when the congestion builds and traffic stalls for several minutes.

Authorities are alerting drivers to be cautious of crews while driving on the busy roadway.

Crews are expected to be finished with repairs by the afternoon.