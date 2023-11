Bobby Lukic opened the Anger Management Rage Room five years ago in south Fort Myers, as rage rooms began to crop up across the country. Half a decade later, the trend appears to be here to stay, with Lukic exploring a new way to further improve his business model.

In a rage room, customers pay for the time to smash objects in a room, knowing they are wrecking it in a safe manner without having to clean up the mess.

Lukic is exploring adding a new element to his business—alcohol. He plans to relocate from the current spot at 9541 Cypress Lake Drive, Unit 6. He hopes to add bottled beer and wine to the mix with the idea of customers drinking after a rage room session, but not before.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.