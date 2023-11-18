Brew-Ha-Ha fest supports Pace Center for Girls

Photo by Wolfgang on Pexels.com

Sample over 60 craft beers and enjoy live music at the Brew-Ha-Ha fest in Naples to support Pace Center for Girls.

Pace Center for Girls strives to provide education, counseling and training opportunities for girls and young women.

Sponsored by Gulfshore Life and the Naples Press, the fundraiser will be held on the event lawn at Mercato on Saturday evening, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar will be emceeing the event.

Click here for more information on ticket pricing.