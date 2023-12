Naples Planning Advisory Board approved plans for NCH’s proposed five-story R.M. Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center to be built at the current site of the Telford Education Center, south of Downtown Baker Hospital, during a Dec. 13 meeting.

Last month, NCH petitioned the board for a rezoning of the property to public service and conditional-use approval, allowing the building to exceed the city’s maximum height allowance of three stories. The board elected to continue the discussion to Dec. 13, citing concerns, including parking, signage and traffic flow.

