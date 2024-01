The NCH Heart and Stroke Institute is set to begin its first reading at the Naples City Council regarding placing all cardiac and stroke services under its downtown campus location.

Many people within the community are questioning why the transition has taken so long to come up for a vote.

According to the Public Information Officer for the City of Naples, a second reading must made before a voting date is set.

The date of that meeting will be set during the city council meeting that will take place on Thursday.

The City of Naples said special projects take a lengthy amount of time, with new zoning classification for the hospital being the latest hurdle.

In December, the hospital had to lower its building code, the square footage was reduced and the parking was moved further from the street.

Community members have poured more than $100 million in donations for the project.

The NCH said that they had been working very closely with the city over the last couple of weeks to get this project over the finish line.

Currently, if an emergency occurs, doctors say they have to run from one side of the hospital to the other, taking roughly 15 minutes.

NCH doctors continued to mention that most of their cardiac and stroke patients live near the downtown area, further solidifying the need for placing everything under the same hospital roof.

The Naples City Council is scheduled to meet on this matter later Thursday on whether the transition will move forward or be delayed again.