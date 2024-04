The Quality Life Center, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is a local non-profit focused on helping people while also transforming their lives.

“We feel that we have the ability to have the greatest impact on the community and really stand in our commitment to personal and community transformation,” said Abdul Muhammad II, Chief Growth Officer of Quality Life Center.

An organization started by Abdul Muhammad’s father over 30 years ago when he saw a critical need in underserved communities.

“My Dad standing in his commitment to people and uplifting humanity and saw that the community was not safe,” Muhammad said. “There was a real need here in the Dunbar community, when you look up at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at that time, there were a lot of open drug dealing and things that were taking place that weren’t such a positive place to have children grow up.”

Since then, the center has served as a safe haven for the youth. The organization provides services to help inspire the children through arts, character development, and education, also known as the ACE program,” Muhammad said.

“Our ACE program started with a focus on kids that are from five years old to 17 years old. We look at how we can we provide education, self-discipline, character development, leadership skills, all of the things that are necessary to have a quality life.”

Since then, the organization has grown to serve hundreds of children, causing an increase in services and also some financial challenges.

“Nonprofits struggle on a regular basis to keep the doors open and to provide the services that are there,” Muhammad said.

The challenges would soon become less of a worry when the organization received a 2 million donation from the Mackenzie Scott Foundation.

“We’re super excited to be recognized at a national level for the work that we’ve been doing,” Muhammad said.

An award, Muhammad says, will have a long-term impact on the center’s future.

“Establishing an endowment fund so that we have the ability to move towards the sustainability model,” said Muhammad. We’re really looking to support our new programs that address not only the youth but also family and community.”

With plans to add enhancements such as new programs for the organization. Muhammad says he’s looking to add more staff who are ready to lead by example.

“Wherever you may see yourself, volunteers are needed skill sets are needed if you have a business that would like to contribute that’s needed so there are many ways to get involved.”

To learn more about the Quality Life Center and ways to join the organization click here.