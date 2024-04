Millennial Brewing is holding its annual Grilled Cheese Festival this weekend, beginning Saturday April 6, until Sunday April 7.

The Millennial Brewing Grilled Cheese Festival started 7 years ago and it’s grown into an annual event where many vendors, food trucks, and folks all throughout Southwest Florida come together to enjoy one of america’s favorite samples.

One of the new vendors out here today for the first time is Fo’cheesy Twisted Meltz who came all the from St. Peterburg to serve up some homemade grilled cheese.

“This was a little bit of a drive this morning, but well worth it. So it’s been a good day so far.” said Matthew Crowley, Owner of Fo’cheesy Twisted Metlz, “Bringing a little bit of Fo’cheesy down south, you know, we’ve been in business like I said for five years.”

Tonight, the event will be held until 10 p.m. before reopening again tomorrow.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.