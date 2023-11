Fort Myers Police and fire on scene shooting investigation on Starnes Avenue

Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting that happened on Starnes Avenue.

The shooting happened near 1561 Starnes Avenue, which is right off Michigan Avenue.

FMPD said one person was taken to the hospital. No word on how serious those injuries are.

WINK News is working to find out whether investigators are looking for anyone and what lead up to the shooting.

FMPD wants anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department or SWFL Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 780-TIPS.

