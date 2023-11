Flyer for A Very Merry Holiday Festival (CREDIT: FGCU)

Students and alumni from Florida Gulf Coast University are taking free family holiday photos with family activities and more.

On Saturday, FGCU has teamed up with Community Cooperative to host A Very Merry Holiday Festival to give back to the community. The event will also feature a toy drive and a free lunch.

Families can check out the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., #4403, in Fort Myers.