An investigation is underway by the Florida Highway Patrol following a crash that killed a Lehigh Acres woman Saturday morning.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Lee Boulevard, near Sara Avenue North in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers said a Kia Sorrento, driven by a 75-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling west on Lee Boulevard, on the outside lane, west of Sara Avenue North.

The woman was standing on the westbound outside lane of Lee Boulevard.

The front of the SUV hit her, killing her.

Two other passengers were in the KIA, both from Fairfield Township, Ohio.

Again, the crash remains under investigation. We will bring you any updates as they happen.