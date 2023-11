Amy-Catherine Leblanc (CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is requesting help searching for a woman wanted for FTA grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.

Amy-Catherine LeBlanc was previously arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for the above charges and bonded out.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS