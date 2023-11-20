Fleet Feet buying, closing Run Florida on McGregor

A locally owned franchise aiming to become a hub for the Southwest Florida running and walking community took a big step toward achieving that goal by buying out one of its competitors.

Fleet Feet Fort Myers, 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. in Bell Tower shopping center, announced it acquired Run Florida on McGregor. That store will close permanently at the end of the day Wednesday, with its two remaining employees and inventory moving over to Fleet Feet effective Friday.

