Investigation continues in woman’s fatal shooting in Fort Myers; man arrested

Willie Stevenson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of being at the scene of a Fort Myers shooting that left a woman dead over the weekend has been arrested.

The Fort Myers Police Department said on Saturday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 1:45 a.m. of gunfire at 3400 block of South St.

When officers arrived, they immediately detained 40-year-old Willie Stevenson on the scene. Officers also saw a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds in a car.

Officers tried life-saving measures until emergency medical service crews arrived and pronounced the woman deceased.

Stevenson was arrested on unrelated charges for possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon and transported to the Lee County Jail.

The investigation remains active, and any witness information can be called into Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700, submitted on the AtlasOne app or you may remain anonymous and contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.