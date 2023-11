An unknown Florida Lottery winner has yet to claim their prize as the deadline rapidly approaches.

The winning $65,000 FANTASY 5 Quick-Pick ticket was purchased from a Shell Food Mart, located at 1924 SW Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The winning numbers drawn on May 26, 2023, were 13, 20, 22, 32 and 35.

The ticket winner has until Wednesday at midnight to claim the cash prize.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.