This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

43-year-old Jermila Nikel Griffin is wanted out of Collier County for violating state probation following a drug conviction. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News that she was working in the childcare business in Naples but left that position. She may be in the Golden Gate City or East Naples area. She’s also known to spend time in Brandon, near the Tampa area.

Beth Patterson is wanted for violating Lee County probation on narcotics charges. The 38-year-old has a tattoo of tribal art on her right arm, a heart on her left wrist and a skull on her left leg.

Andrew Perry has a warrant out for his arrest after Lee County investigators said he skipped court. He is accused of dealing cocaine in and around Fort Myers. SWFL Crime Stoppers said the 38-year-old goes by the street name Butter. He has tattoos — a dollar sign on his face, “Trap Star” and “Pray for Me” on his arms.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.