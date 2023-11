Peaches possible contaminated with Listeria (CREDIT: CDC)

Make sure you check the frozen fruit in the freezer. HMC Farms is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines that might be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, the recalled fruit was distributed nationwide as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers. They were also sold between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022 and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023. Plums possibly contaminated with Listeria (CREDIT: CDC) Nectarines possibly contaminated with Listeria (CREDIT: CDC)

Eleven illnesses and one death have been linked to the recalled peaches, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Three of the eleven people that were diagnosed are in Florida.

If you happen to have any of the recalled fruit in the fridge, the CDC advises cleaning all surfaces that may have touched the fruit.

Listeria can have deadly affects with pregnancy or people over 65 years old. Symptoms typically start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the CDC.

The recalled fruit is no longer in stores. Organic fruit is not included in the recall.