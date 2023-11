A public information meeting for a proposed 260-student, 14,700-square-foot school at the southwest corner of Corkscrew and River Ranch roads took place at a Nov. 14 Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board meeting. Coastal Palms Academy is proposed for a 3.84-acre site at 9600 Corkscrew Road across from the Villages at Country Creek community.

While the project is described as a day care/preschool, developer Derek Burkholder described the facility as a day school for young learners. “We’re building a preschool, a day school, an educational facility,” he said. “The word day care is so taboo in our world. I just don’t like it, so I refer to it as a preschool, but it’s under the use code of day care.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.