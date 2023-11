The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking dense fog throughout the Southwest Florida area this Monday morning.

Here’s what to expected for the next three days:

Monday: Mostly cloudy morning with patchy dense fog around for the morning commute. This fog will dissipate around 9 a.m. This afternoon we will see sun and clouds with a stray shower chance possible. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs in the mid-80s. Winds moving northeast at 5 – 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds for the afternoon with another warm day. Highs in the mid-80s. Winds from the southeast at 5 – 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a few showers in the afternoon through the early evening. A cold front move through the area in the afternoon and we’ll see cooler and less humid air behind that front for Thanksgiving. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds moving southeast at 5 – 10 mph.

Tropics:

A small, weak area of low pressure located over the central Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

Dry air in the surrounding environment is likely to prevent significant development of this system while it drifts slowly westward during the next few days. There is a 10% chance of developing into a system within the next seven days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop along a front over the central portion of the Atlantic basin during the next couple of days.

This system could separate from the front and gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics during the latter part of this week while it moves generally eastward across the central Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of further development within the next seven days.

